Turkish security forces neutralize dozens of terrorists in last week

The Ministry of National Defense has reported the neutralization of 53 terrorists during the past week in the ongoing fight against terrorism.



During the "Press Information Meeting" organized by the Ministry of National Defense (MSB), comprehensive updates on the anti-terrorism operations were conveyed.



In alignment with these updates, 53 terrorists were successfully neutralized within the past week, adding to the total count of 995 terrorists eliminated throughout the entire year. Since July 24, 2015, the cumulative number of terrorists neutralized has risen to 38,338.

In the context of Operation Claw Lock, a total of 586 terrorists have been neutralized so far, alongside the successful confiscation of 1,316 weapons and ammunition, 2,015 mines/IEDs, and the discovery of 614 caves.

Additionally, the statement highlighted a tragic event where 5 soldiers were martyred as a result of a harassing fire initiated by the separatist terrorist organization in the specified region yesterday.

Over the last week, terrorists made efforts to harass operational zones within Syria. However, due to the swift response from the Turkish Armed Forces, 45 terrorists were effectively neutralized.

Since the inception of this year, there have been 86 incidents of harassment shots fired at the operational areas. Responding to these provocations, the Turkish Armed Forces managed to neutralize a total of 744 terrorists.







