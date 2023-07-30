Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were taken down in the Operation Claw-Lock zone by the Turkish Armed Forces, the ministry stressed in a statement.

"We are determined to wipe out terror," it underlined.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



