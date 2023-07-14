PKK involvement in forest fires

Last year, in Adana, 1 person who was claimed to have caused the forest fires and 5 individuals who were alleged to have acted as financiers with money received from the PKK for the purpose of sabotage, were captured in an operation.

THE CHILDREN OF FIRE INITIATIVE

As part of the investigation initiated by the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the sabotage activities in the forest fires that occurred in the district in 2022, the anti-terror branch of the Adana Police Department conducted extensive operations.

The teams examined and analyzed the security camera footage in the areas where the fires occurred for approximately 8 months. As a result, they identified F.B., F.A., L.C., M.D., A.E., and S.B., who were allegedly members of 'The Children of Fire Initiative' acting under the instructions of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK. The suspects, whose addresses were determined, were detained in simultaneous raids conducted by the TEM Emergency Intervention Team.

PEOPLE WHO SET FIRES AND WHO FINANCE THEM

It was reported that F.B., one of the suspects who was taken into custody, had set multiple forest fires in the Sarıçam district the previous year upon instructions from the organization and received money in return for these actions. It was determined that the other 5 suspects acted as financiers, providing shelter, sustenance, and transportation to individuals who intended to start forest fires in the region. It was found that the financiers had received instructions and funds from the organization and delivered them to the individuals who would carry out the acts. After the completion of their procedures at the police station, the 6 suspects were referred to the judiciary.