Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Syria

Turkish intelligence neutralized a so-called executive council member of the PKK/KCK terror group sought by Interpol with a red notice in northern Syria.

Abdurrahman Cadirci, codenamed Esad Farasin, and operating at a responsible level in Europe in the past under the codename of Esad Avrupa, was neutralized in a counter-terror operation in Syria's Qamishli province, said the sources on Friday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Investigations revealed that the council members of the terrorist group did not stay together for security reasons, the sources said, adding they stayed in different regions of Iraq, Syria, and Europe, rarely leaving their respective locations except for the organization's special meetings.

After receiving information that Cadirci, who was in the red category on Türkiye's wanted terrorists' list and subject to a red notice by Interpol, was in Syria, the intelligence targeted him in an operation in Qamishli city.

Cadirci, known as a senior executive within the organization, has been active in the terrorist group since its establishment. It was determined that he operated in Europe between 1997 and 1999, and in the Qandil region of northern Iraq in 2000.

Interpol has issued a red notice for Cadirci since 2001, indicating his involvement in the organization's activities in northern Iraq and Europe.

From 2008 to 2010, he served as the so-called Moscow representative of the PKK/KCK, and since 2018, he has been a member of the PKK/KCK's so-called executive council.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













