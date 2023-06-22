Turkish soldier dies after being injured by PKK attack in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier died after being injured in a PKK attack in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Infantry Specialist Sgt. Alpay Aras, who was injured in harassment fire by PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw zone on June 15 and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, could not be saved despite doctors' best efforts, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended its condolences to Aras' family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

















