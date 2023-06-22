4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Four members of the PKK, who escaped from a camp set up by the terror organization in northern Iraq, surrendered to Turkish security forces, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists laid down their arms at the Turkish border posts in Habur and Silopi.

"The only way out for terrorists is to surrender to Turkish justice," it added.

Ankara has launched a series of operations to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





















