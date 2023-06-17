3 civilians injured by YPG/PKK rocket attack in Syria’s Afrin

At least three civilians were injured in a rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

The attack targeted the town of Terende in Afrin district by terrorists based in the city of Tal Rifat, the sources said.

The injured civilians were rushed to hospitals for medical attention.

YPG/PKK terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tal Rifat areas.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 by Türkiye's anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still targets the region to disrupt the peace established by Turkish security forces.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).