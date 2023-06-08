Türkiye arrests 9 suspects linked to Daesh/ISIS terror group

Turkish police arrested at least nine suspects linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in the capital Ankara, security sources said on Thursday.

Anti-terror police carried out an operation to apprehend 10 foreign individuals suspected of having ties to the Daesh/ISIS in conflict zones, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After simultaneous operations in multiple locations across the capital city, hunt for one suspect is still underway.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.























