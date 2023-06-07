USA-Qandil cooperation revealed by PKK terrorist who surrendered to Turkish forces

Since 2016, operations against the PKK terrorist organization have been conducted with great effectiveness. As the PKK finds itself increasingly cornered, there are indications that some members have sought refuge in the United States.

A terrorist who confessed to his involvement claimed to have been transported from Syria to Qandil by a US helicopter. According to reports from A Haber, G.G., a member of the PKK, recently fled Syria and surrendered to Turkish forces at the Mardin Nusaybin border.

G.G.'s allegations suggest that a US helicopter transported him to Qandil from northern Syria. The confessing terrorist stated, "There were two pilots and technicians from the USA onboard the helicopter. We landed at Sulaymaniyah Airport, and from there, they took us to Qandil."

Additionally, G.G. revealed that the US forces were involved in transporting weapons and ammunition. He claimed to have witnessed anti-aircraft munitions and supplies sufficient for a two-year period.

The latest revelation sheds light on the ongoing support the USA allegedly provides to the PKK. Moreover, there have been previous developments related to Sulaymaniyah Airport in recent months. Türkiye had made the decision to close its airspace to flights heading towards Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region due to concerns regarding terrorism. This decision remains in effect and will continue until July 3.

On the evening of March 15, a helicopter crashed in Northern Iraq. Security forces investigating the incident discovered that PKK terrorists were among the casualties. The Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government Security Council stated that the helicopter was flying between northern Syria and Sulaymaniyah.

Regarding the downed helicopter, the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government Security Council clarified that it was purchased by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, but they were unaware of how it ended up with the SDF, a branch of the PKK/YPG.

Former presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın addressed the issue, stating, "If necessary, we will take additional measures beyond closing the airspace. Regardless of whether it is Sulaymaniyah or any other location, we will not allow the PKK to pose a threat to our country. The Turkish Armed Forces, Gendarmerie, and border forces are on duty 24/7 to protect our people."









