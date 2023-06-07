Turkish military neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

In a Wednesday air operation, Turkish military forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in the Avasin region of northern Iraq.

"The Eagles of the Sky continue to destroy the lairs of terror with their iron claws," the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists, which they detected in the Avasin region in northern Iraq, during an air operation," the ministry added.

Terrorist PKK forces often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan new attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.