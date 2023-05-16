Turkish leader extends condolences for soldiers killed by terrorists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday conveyed a message of condolence for Turkish soldiers killed by PKK terrorists in the country's southeast.

Erdoğan wished God's mercy on gendarmerie troops killed in clashes that broke out during a counter-terrorism operation against the PKK terror group.

Turkish leader also wished a speedy recovery those injured in the clashes, which took place in the Bestler Dereler region of Sirnak province.

"We will resolutely continue our fight against the separatist PKK terrorist organization and its extensions inside and outside our borders, and we will not stop until the last terrorist is neutralized," Erdoğan said.

Four gendarmes and a village guard were killed in the operation, with an event held to honor them in Sirnak province.

Two terrorists were "neutralized" in the operation, according to a separate statement by the Interior Ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.