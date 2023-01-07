Over 1,200 terror suspects fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye past year

Turkish security forces captured over 1,200 terror suspects who were trying to flee to Greece from Türkiye in 2022, sources said Saturday.

As many as 1,263 suspected members of FETÖ, PKK and other terror groups were nabbed by Turkish border guards past year in the northwestern Edirne province, the sources said on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While 939 captured suspects were FETÖ terror group members, 289 were from PKK terror group, the sources said, adding that other 39 nabbed suspects were members of other terror groups.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.