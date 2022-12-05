Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were plotting to launch an attack in the Operation Peace Spring, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a statement.

"Heroic Turkish soldiers continue to respond to terrorists' harassment and attack attempts," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.