3 more terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Three more terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Among the terrorists, one was a member of the far-left MLKP terror group and two of them were linked to PKK/KCK.

The terror members, who joined the terror groups in 2010 and 2014, had operated in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 now stands at 116, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been in recent years losing members and failing to attract recruits, according to Turkish officials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The MLKP was founded in 1994 and was added to Türkiye's active terror list in 2007.

The terrorist group is responsible for many attacks in Türkiye and northern Syria, including the 2004 bombing of a public bus in Istanbul that killed three civilians.