Turkish forces arrest wanted DHKP-C terrorist in Istanbul

A wanted member of the far-left terror group DHKP-C was arrested in Istanbul, security sources said on Monday.

Gülten Matur, a senior figure in the DHKP-C, was nabbed in an operation by Turkish police and intelligence forces, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Matur was preparing to flee Türkiye as there was a warrant out for her arrest, the sources added.

The DHKP-C has been responsible for numerous terror attacks in Türkiye, including the 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara that killed a Turkish security guard killed.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU.