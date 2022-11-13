Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 455 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since April

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 455 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the beginning of Türkiye's anti-terror operation Claw-Lock in April, according to the National Defense Ministry sources on Sunday.

Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border continues successfully as planned, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

As part of the operation that started in mid-April, 557 caves and 1,904 handmade explosives, as well as mines, were destroyed. Turkish security forces also seized several anti-tank missiles along with rocket launchers and Kalashnikov rifles.

Some 522,000 ammunition, 205 radios, 121 thermal and surveillance binoculars, and 88 tons of life materials were among the seized items as well.

According to the ministry sources, the disintegration of the terrorist organization, stuck due to the operation of the Turkish army in the region, has also accelerated.

Noting that seven PKK terrorists separately surrendered to Turkish security forces in northern Iraq in the past week, the sources said slanders such as "chemical weapons" were tried to be put forward by the terror group to gain time and prevent collapse.

Last week, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a video conference at the operation center with the commanders of the units participating in the Operation Claw-Lock during his inspections on the border units.

"We are approaching the end, with the entire Claw-Lock Operation area about to be brought under control," Akar said. "We will clear the Zap (region) of terrorists and thus lock down all of our borders."