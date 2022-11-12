Turkish intelligence nabs FETO/PDY fugitive

A member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO/PDY) was caught in an operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and brought to Türkiye, security sources said on Saturday.

Uğur Demirok had an arrest warrant on charges of "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organization."

According to sources, Demirok, who works in the covert structure of the FETO/PDY terror group, fled abroad after the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 in Türkiye.

Demirok, who was found to be active in the terror group's covert structure in the Turkish military and the police force in the past, was also a user of the terrorist organization's encrypted messaging app ByLock.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



