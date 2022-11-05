Turkish forces neutralize more than 90 terrorists in anti-terrorist operations in October

Türkiye neutralized at least 94 terrorists in October, a senior official said on Saturday.

The country's security forces thwarted 21 terror attacks last month, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He added that 75 of the terrorists neutralized belonged to the PKK terror group, 18 to ISIS/Daesh, and one to a leftist terrorist organization.

Turkish security forces conducted 13,326 domestic operations in rural areas against the PKK terrorist organization, including eight large and 46 mid-scale operations.

In Türkiye's provinces, a total of 1,195 operations were carried out against the cells and collaborators of all terrorist organizations.

Security forces destroyed 149 shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, while authorities confiscated 88 weapons and 211 hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices, as part of the operations.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

































