Turkey 'neutralizes' wanted senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria

In an operation in northern Syria, the Turkish intelligence agency "neutralized" a senior PKK/YPG terrorist wanted in the top red category list of the country's Interior Ministry, security sources said on Wednesday.

Codenamed "Şilan Emgihan," Sabah Oğur was neutralized in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo, where the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) pinpointed her location as part of special efforts against senior terrorists who played a role in recent forest fires and urban attacks, the sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish authorities had earlier determined that Oğur, who held a so-called senior position in the PKK/YPG and recruited new members into the terror group to attack Türkiye by causing forest fires, had crossed from Iraq into Syria.

Oğur's sister, Zahra Oğur, who was also a member of the PKK/YPG was also neutralized in 2010.

MİT conducted an operation for the senior leaders who participated in the recent forest fires and terror acts in city centers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.































