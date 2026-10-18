Americans increasingly dissatisfied with Trump as midterms approach: Poll

US President Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking at a midterm campaign rally at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, on October 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A growing number of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with President Donald Trump's approval rating falling to a second-term low as Republicans face mounting challenges ahead of November's midterm elections, according to a new poll.

The NBC News poll showed Saturday that 71% of US adults believe the country is on the "wrong track," the highest percentage recorded during Trump's second term.

Trump's approval rating dropped to 34%, while 66% disapproved of his performance. The proportion of respondents who strongly disapprove of the president reached 51%, marking a new high for his second term.

Economic dissatisfaction appears to be a major factor behind the negative public mood. The economy ranked as the most important issue for 31% of respondents, while 44% said their financial situation had worsened over the past year.

Rising living costs are also weighing on households, with 67% describing gasoline prices as a serious problem. Many respondents said they had changed grocery purchases or reduced spending to cover essential expenses.

The survey also revealed growing political challenges for Republicans. Among registered voters, 55% preferred Democrats to control Congress, compared with 45% who favored Republicans, signaling potential difficulties for the party in power in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

A majority of respondents, 58%, said Trump's policies were hurting the country, while 28% believed they were helping.

Trump received his lowest approval ratings for his handling of the cost of living, at 27%, and the war with Iran, at 29%. Immigration and border security remained his strongest issue, with 43% approving of his approach.