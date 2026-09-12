News Americas At least 16 dead in fire at retirement home in Chile

At least 16 dead in fire at retirement home in Chile

At least 16 elderly residents have died following a devastating fire that engulfed an elderly care facility on Friday night in the southern Chilean region of La Araucanía, local authorities announced.

At least 16 people have died in a fire at a retirement home in southern Chile, according to local media reports.



Several media outlets reported, citing the South American country's authorities, that the fire broke out on Friday evening.



Pictures published by the La Tercera daily showed huge flames shooting out of the roof of the building.



The incident occurred near the town of Pitrufquén in the south of the country. Ten people were reportedly rescued from the building and taken to hospital with injuries.



Several fire brigade and rescue teams from neighbouring towns were deployed to the scene.



The authorities said a total of 26 people had been inside the retirement home at the time the blaze broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.







