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FBI supervisory agent arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1M in cryptocurrency

An FBI supervisory special agent was arrested after allegedly stealing about $1 million in cryptocurrency from foreign adversary accounts, according to court records unsealed Monday.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published August 04,2026 11:42 AM
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FBI SUPERVISORY AGENT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING NEARLY $1M IN CRYPTOCURRENCY

An FBI Supervisory Special Agent was apprehended for allegedly misappropriating approximately $1 million in digital assets from adversarial foreign accounts, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

Patrick Steven Yaroch, who held a Top Secret clearance and worked in counterintelligence, admitted to investigators that he accessed FBI systems to retrieve keys and transfer funds to his personal wallets.

"I took matters into my own hands," Yaroch said, citing frustration with the Bureau's perceived inability to disrupt adversarial assets. The agent conducted these unauthorized transfers approximately 10 to 12 times, co-mingling the stolen cryptocurrency with his personal assets.