White House says new tariff announcement coming 'very soon'

The White House said Thursday that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will soon announce next steps on trade policy, hours before temporary 10% global tariffs are set to expire.

Asked whether President Donald Trump would seek a congressional extension of the tariffs, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Greer "will be having an announcement on that very soon later today."

The sanctions, imposed in February after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's broader reciprocal tariffs, are limited by law to 150 days unless Congress authorizes an extension.