Trump says Israel unable to ‘put Hezbollah away,’ suggests Syria could do it

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Israel's handling of Hezbollah, saying it has failed to decisively defeat the Lebanese group and relies too heavily on destructive military tactics.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Israel has been unable to "put Hezbollah away."

"I am disappointed Israel cannot put Hezbollah away," he said.

Trump also criticized Israel's military approach in Lebanon. "They can't do anything without knocking buildings down," he said.

The US president suggested that Syria's leadership could be more effective in dealing with the group.

"I am close to giving this to Syria," Trump said in terms of dealing with Hezbollah.

Trump did not elaborate on what role Syria could play or provide further details on the remarks.

His comments come amid ongoing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and continued Israeli military operations targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.