US defense secretary warns Iran as deal 'likely coming soon'

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that while a "great deal" with Iran appears imminent, Washington remains prepared to act if diplomacy fails.

"We are prepared ... to do what needs to be done to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," Hegseth told reporters as he departed Paris, where he attended D-Day anniversary commemorations.

He said US President Donald Trump is "dedicated" to securing an agreement that would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth also said shipping in the region continues to move, warning that Washington "would take care of" any Iranian attacks on maritime traffic.

"Ultimately, we think a deal, a great deal. It's likely coming soon," he said.

Hegseth further confirmed that a review of the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearing completion, adding that its "preliminary findings" will be released soon.