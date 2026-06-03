US primary contests yield several notable results

US primary elections delivered several notable results Tuesday as millions of voters across the country headed to the polls in six states: New Jersey, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico and California.

In Iowa, businessman Zach Lahn won the Republican gubernatorial primary, defeating Trump-backed US Rep. Randy Feenstra and setting up a general election contest against Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand.

Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek won his party's nomination, defeating fellow state lawmaker Zach Wahls. Turek will face Republican US Rep. Ashley Hinson, who secured the GOP nomination.

In New Mexico, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland won the Democratic nomination for governor, defeating Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary in US history, will face Republican Gregg Hull in the general election. A victory would make her the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state.

In New Jersey, former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett won the Democratic primary in the competitive 7th Congressional District. She will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in November.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, former Army physician Adam Hamawy won the Democratic nomination in the state's 12th Congressional District.

In California, the gubernatorial primary remained too close to call late Tuesday. Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra emerged as the frontrunners in the gubernatorial race, while Democrat Tom Steyer trailed slightly behind.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass advanced to a runoff election as she seeks a second term. Among those advancing with her was reality television personality Spencer Pratt.





