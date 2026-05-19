US asks Israel to keep its refueling aircraft in Ben Gurion Airport till end of 2026

The US has requested that dozens of its refueling aircraft remain stationed at the Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel until the end of the year, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The presence of US aircraft is causing major operational difficulties at Ben Gurion Airport, "as they are occupying most available parking areas within the airport," the report said.

The situation at Ramon Airport in the south is similar, the channel cited Civil Aviation Authority chief Shmuel Zakai as saying.

"If these aircraft are not evacuated in the near future, Israel is expected to face a difficult summer in the aviation sector, as this could prevent foreign airlines from increasing the number of flights to Israel."

The developments come amid an expanding US military presence in Israel alongside continued regional tensions linked to the war with Iran and the possibility of renewed military confrontation.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely. On Monday, he said he postponed a planned military attack on Iran after request from Gulf leaders and that "serious negotiations" are underway.























