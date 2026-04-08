Trump announces 2-week ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a two-week suspension of military action against Iran following discussions with Pakistani leaders.

Trump said that after conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, he agreed to halt planned strikes, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz "completely, immediately, and safely."

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.

"This will be a double-sided ceasefire," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.