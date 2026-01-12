US immigration officers target civilian vehicles in 13 incidents since July, killing 2

US Customs and Border Protection agents patrol a neighborhood during immigration enforcement activity in Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers opened fire on civilian vehicles in 13 separate incidents since last year, killing two people, including Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good in a widely shared fatal shooting that has sparked public outrage, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The newspaper's investigation examined court records, news archives, and public databases to document cases where ICE units used deadly force against civilians.

At least eight people — five of them US citizens — were shot by officers across the 13 incidents, with two fatalities confirmed, according to the report.

Court documents and attorneys indicated only one of the civilians fired upon was armed, but that person never used the weapon, the newspaper said.

The Homeland Security Department claims force was justified in all 13 cases.

The newspaper also revealed a similar pattern in these incidents. It shows officers typically surround a vehicle, attempt to remove the occupant, prevent escape attempts, and then open fire.

In the four cases examined in detail, none of the drivers were armed, though Homeland Security maintained that the individuals were dangerous.

ICE officer Jonathan Ross killed Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after the Trump administration stepped up immigration raids.

Trump administration officials claim the shooting was a defensive action, while local officials have rejected that account.