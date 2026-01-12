Trump motorcade route changed after ‘suspicious object’ found

The US Secret Service altered President Donald Trump's motorcade route after a suspicious object was found during a security sweep at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, the White House said.

"During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "A further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly."

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the secondary route was taken as a precaution, calling it standard protocol.

When asked by reporters about the package, Trump said: "I know nothing about it."

The latest security concern followed a separate incident in October, when the secret service found a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to where Trump exits Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, though no one was located in the area.





