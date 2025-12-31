Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in as New York City mayor at abandoned subway station

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at an abandoned subway station during a private ceremony just before midnight on Jan. 1.

Old City Hall station, one of New York City's original 28 stations built in 1904, was decommissioned in 1945.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to Mamdani alongside his family, marking the start of his term at the dawn of the new year.

The choice of location was described by Mamdani as symbolic of a New York built by and for working people.

"When I take my oath from the station at the dawn of the New Year, I will do so humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity, and honored to carry forward our city's legacy of greatness," Mamdani said Monday in a statement.

Following the private swearing-in ceremony, Mamdani will host the "Inauguration of a New Era," a swearing-in ceremony open to all New Yorkers to join in ushering in a new era for the city.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, another figure Mamdani has pointed to as influential in his political journey, will administer the oath during the public ceremony later that day.