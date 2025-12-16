Young Republicans in US are breaking with party leaders over Israel policy: Poll

A new US poll found a stark generational divide among Republicans on Israel and the US' relationship with it.

Released Tuesday by IMEU Policy Project, the YouGov survey of 1,287 Republicans found that a majority of voters under age 45 (51%) would prefer to support a candidate in the 2028 Republican presidential primary who favors reducing taxpayer-funded weapons to Israel.

Only 27% prefer a candidate who would increase or maintain such aid, according to the poll.

Differences in views on Israel and the Washington-Tel Aviv relationship between Republicans under 45 and those over 45 are often stark. For example, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's net favorability is +40 among Republicans over 45, compared with just +2 among Republicans under 45-a 38-point gap.

Most Republicans under 45 oppose both renewing the existing 10-year, $38 billion US-Israel weapons agreement (53%) and entering a proposed 20-year deal costing at least $76 billion (51%), with only one in four supporting these agreements.

Republicans across age groups largely agree that Washington should independently investigate credible allegations that the Israeli military has killed Americans.

While the Trump administration has declined to investigate these cases, 59% of Republicans overall support an independent US investigation, including 63% of Republicans under age 45 and 58% of those over age 45.

In a Republican primary, 52% of GOP voters-and 59% of Republicans under age 45-say they would prefer a nominee who prioritizes lowering prices for Americans over funding Israel.

By contrast, only 31% of Republicans overall and 23% of Republicans under 45 prefer a nominee who supports unconditional funding for Israel.

In a general election where both the Republican and Democratic candidates support unconditional funding for Israel, only 4% of Republicans say they would support the Democrat.

However, that figure rises to 17% if the Democrat instead supports prioritizing lower prices for Americans over funding for Israel, including 24% of Republicans under age 45.