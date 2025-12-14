US Secretary of State Rubio warns Rwanda of measures over Congo

The United States has threatened Rwanda with measures just days after the signing of a peace agreement in Washington, after the capture of a strategically important city in the Democratic Republic of Congo by the rebel militia M23.



The actions of Rwanda in the east of Congo represented a clear violation of the Washington agreement co-signed by President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X on Saturday.



"[T]he United States will take action to ensure promises made to the President are kept," Rubio added.



Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame signed a peace agreement in early December in the presence of Trump. The deal is intended to end the bloody conflict in the resource-rich eastern Congo that has lasted for more than 30 years.



Shortly after the deal was signed, the rebel militia M23 captured the strategically important city of Uvira. According to UN experts, the militia is supported by Rwanda.



The US initiated the peace talks to achieve an end to the violence in the region. Trump announced that the US would sign bilateral agreements with both countries on the extraction of rare earths.

