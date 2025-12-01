Over 2,500 flights in US canceled through weekend due to snow, leaving thousands stranded

Severe weather conditions, including snow and blizzards across the US Midwest and Great Lakes states, forced the cancellation of more than 2,500 flights over the weekend.

The affected regions, particularly in Chicago and Milwaukee, saw 1,975 cancellations on Saturday and at least 620 more on Sunday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

It also reported that more than 14,000 additional flights were delayed over the two-day period.

The mass cancellations and delays stranded thousands of travelers returning from the Thanksgiving holiday, with snow accumulation reaching up to 30 centimeters in some regions.

As the weather systems are expected to move eastward, flight conditions are anticipated to improve in the affected states.

Officials warned that snow and blizzards will now impact parts of Pennsylvania and northern New York later this week.