Nearly half of Americans believe US likely to enter nuclear war in next decade: Poll

Nearly half of Americans believe the US is likely to enter a nuclear war within the next 10 years, according to a new YouGov survey released Wednesday.

The poll, done online between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 among 1,148 US adult citizens, found that 46% think a nuclear conflict involving the US is "very" or "somewhat" likely over the coming decade, while 37% say it is not likely. The expectation of nuclear war was found to be higher among Democrats (57%) than Republicans (37%), likely reflecting Democrats' anxiety over the policies of the Trump administration.

Highlighting the widespread anxiety about global security risks, over two-thirds, 69%, said nuclear weapons are making the world a "more dangerous place," while only 9% believe they make the world safer.

Meanwhile, at least 44% said they believe terrorists or criminals could use a nuclear device inside the US within the next decade.

The survey also found that 52% of Americans believe the odds of nuclear war are higher now than they were a decade ago.

On nuclear policy, 56% say the US should only use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack, while 21% say they should never be used. Americans remain divided on whether US nuclear weapons make them safer, with 33% saying they do and 26% saying they feel less safe.

Large majorities say they are concerned about countries such as North Korea, Russia, China, and Pakistan possessing nuclear weapons, while about half express concern about the US arsenal itself.