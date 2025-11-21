Peru issues international arrest warrant for ex-PM on coup charges

A Peruvian court issued an international arrest warrant Friday for former prime minister Betssy Chavez, wanted for her alleged role in a 2022 coup attempt.

Chavez, who has taken refuge at the Mexican embassy in Lima, was prime minister under then-president Pedro Castillo. He was ousted in December 2022 for trying to dissolve Congress following a months-long standoff, in what has been categorized as an attempted coup d'etat.

Relations between Lima and Mexico deteriorated sharply over the ouster of Castillo, a former rural schoolteacher and trade unionist dubbed Peru's "first poor president."

Back in December 2022, Castillo was on his way to the Mexican embassy in Lima to request asylum with his family when he was arrested and charged with rebellion and abuse of authority.

Chavez was charged alongside him, and the pair went on trial in March.

While Castillo has been in preventive custody since his impeachment, Chavez was released on bail.

She took up asylum earlier this month at the Mexican ambassador's residence as Peru's Foreign Ministry evaluates a request for safe passage to Mexico.

Peru broke diplomatic relations with Mexico, arguing that the asylum granted to Chavez constitutes interference in its internal affairs.

Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year term for Chavez for allegedly participating in Castillo's plan.

For Castillo, they want a 34-year sentence.

Friday's court ruling also ordered five months of pretrial detention for Chavez after her arrest.







