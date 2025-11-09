Police officer killed in North Carolina hospital shooting, suspect charged: Reports

A suspect faces murder charges after a police officer was shot and died while on duty in the emergency room of a hospital in the US state of North Carolina, according to authorities.

Officer Roger Smith, 59, was shot and killed on Saturday while on duty at the WakeMed Garner Healthplex in the town of Garner at 9 am local time (1400GMT) after a "struggle," US Network NBC cited WakeMed Health & Hospitals as saying in a statement.

Garner Police Capt. David Casteline said Saturday night that Benji Martin Jr., 29, of Garner, has been charged with murder in Smith's death.

WakeMed said its leadership team is helping with the investigators.



