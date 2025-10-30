Trump says Xi agreed not to impose rare earth restrictions, US to reduce some tariffs

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed during their highly-anticipated bilateral meeting to not impose rare earth export controls that rattled global markets and prompted threats of retaliation from the US leader.

Trump said that during the sit-down in South Korea he and the Chinese president agreed on an "outstanding group of decisions," which included Xi's decision to reverse course on the rare earth restrictions and his decision to lower some tariffs he imposed on Beijing over the flow of illicit fentanyl.

"A lot of decisions were made there wasn't too much left out there," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "I guess on the scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was a 12."

A formal readout of the meeting has yet to be released by the White House.

Trump said he agreed to reduce fentanyl-related tariffs he imposed in February to 10% from 20%, because Xi agreed "to work very hard to stop the death that's coming in."

"But again, it's complex because of what fentanyl is, what the precursors do. So I think you're going to see a big difference," he said.





