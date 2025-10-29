US TO REDUCE ITS TROOPS ON NATOS EASTERN FLANK, SAYS ROMANIA

US to reduce its troops on NATO's eastern flank, says Romania

The US will reduce its presence on some eastern flank countries including Romania after NATO allies were formally informed about the decision, Romania's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The US has notified its allies that it will reduce some of its troop presence on NATO's eastern flank, news portal Romania Insider reported, citing a Defense Ministry statement.

The troop movements are not a withdrawal, according to Romanian authorities, but the end of rotations in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Hungary as some 1,000 soldiers will remain in the country, according to official figures.

"The resizing of US forces represents an effect of the new priorities of the presidential administration, announced as early as February," it said, referring to the Trump administration, which returned on Jan. 20 for a second term.

"The decision also took into account the fact that NATO has strengthened its presence and activity on the Eastern Flank, which allows the United States to adjust its military posture in the region."

According to the report, around 800 US troops will be pulled back primarily from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, while the teams at Deveselu and Campia Turzii remain unchanged.

The move follows an April report by NBC News that the US was considering pulling back around half of troops now present in Eastern Europe.

The Trump administration has stressed that its NATO allies must do more to protect themselves, with President Donald Trump often deriding the longstanding defense alliance.

NATO has yet to issue a statement on the matter.