US congratulates Türkiye on 102nd anniversary of republic, highlights strategic alliance

The US extended its congratulations to Türkiye on Wednesday as the country marked the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the republic.

"On behalf of the United States of America and the American people, I want to express my sincerest congratulations to the people of Türkiye on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of your Republic," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio also emphasized Washington's commitment to strengthening ties with its longtime ally Türkiye.

Calling Türkiye "a longstanding and valued NATO Ally," he underscored the significance of bilateral ties for global stability. "The US-Türkiye relationship is critical to global peace, security, and prosperity," he said

Rubio highlighted cooperation on key priorities, including counterterrorism, trade, and energy security.

"Türkiye is also a vital partner with whom we share many interests, from maintaining regional stability and countering terrorism to expanding trade and strengthening energy cooperation."

"Our bilateral cooperation continues to make Americans, Turks, and the global community safer and more prosperous," he added, affirming that the US looks forward to "bolstering our strong partnership and alliance."

Republic Day is celebrated annually in Türkiye on Oct. 29, commemorating the proclamation of the republic by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923.