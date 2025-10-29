Trump says US Constitution bars him from seeking third term

US President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday to rule out seeking a third term, saying the US Constitution is "pretty clear" that he is not allowed to run again.

"It's a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to South Korea. "And I would say that, if you read it, it's pretty clear. I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad. But we have a lot of great people."

Trump made the remarks when asked about comments by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who reportedly told him there was no time to amend the Constitution to allow a third term.

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment limits the president to serving only two terms.