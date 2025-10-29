TRUMP SAYS HE EXPECTS TO LOWER FENTANYL-RELATED TARIFFS IN MEETING WITH CHINAS XI

Trump says he expects to lower fentanyl-related tariffs in meeting with China's Xi

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he expects to lower fentanyl-related tariffs against China during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Japan to South Korea, Trump said Beijing would cooperate on curbing fentanyl exports.

"I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they're going to help us with the fentanyl situation," he said.

He added that tighter border controls are already making a difference.

Trump also said there will be discussions on rare earths and US farmers.

"We're going to work out something. We're doing very well with rare earths. We're, I think, going to make a big step with fentanyl," he said.

Asked about Taiwan, he said he is unsure whether it would be discussed.

"There's not that much to ask about it. Taiwan is Taiwan, but the beautiful part about Taiwan, frankly, they understand it, is we're bringing a lot of those chip makers into the United States," he added.

The president called ties with China "very good," adding: "We are going to have a great meeting with China's Xi."

Trump's stop in South Korea marks the final leg of his Asia trip following agreements on rare earths in Japan and ongoing trade talks with Seoul.

The Xi-Trump meeting, expected on Thursday, will focus on fentanyl, trade and other bilateral issues.