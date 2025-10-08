US state of Maine probes election security after 250 ballots turn up in Amazon delivery

The US state of Maine's secretary of state launched an investigation after 250 blank election ballots were found in a resident's Amazon order last week, stating that misconduct has not been excluded while affirming the security of the state's election process.

The day an unnamed resident reported the unusual delivery, officials said the town of Ellsworth, 40 miles away, reported 250 missing absentee ballots, a report by ABC said on Tuesday.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is running for governor, announced during a press conference this week that her office is leading the investigation in partnership with the FBI, the US Postal Service, and other state agencies.

"This year, it seems that there may have been attempts to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials, but we are stronger and better than anyone who tries to do our elections harm.

"Time and time again, election officials and law enforcement rise to meet the challenges we face," Bellows noted.

Bellows expressed her confidence that law enforcement will identify those responsible and ensure any wrongdoers are held accountable.

"We will not stop until we have answers," she added.

Early in-person voting began in Maine on Monday for the Nov. 4 election, where voters will weigh a referendum that could impose stricter rules on absentee voting in the state.

Amazon told ABC that it is cooperating with the relevant investigators regarding the matter.

"Based on our initial findings, it appears that this package was tampered with outside of our fulfillment and delivery network, and not by an Amazon employee or partner," according to a spokesperson of the company.

Amazon's preliminary investigation aligns with the woman's account that the package of blank ballots appeared to have been previously opened and resealed before she received it and submitted it to the Newburgh town office.





