California to sue Trump over his decision to deploy National Guard troops

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Sunday that the state plans to sue the Trump administration over the deployment of California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon.

Newsom accused Trump of "using the US military as a political weapon against American citizens."

In a press release, Newsom stated that Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Portland after a federal judge temporarily blocked his attempt to federalize Oregon's National Guard.

"This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power. The Trump Administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the President himself, as political opponents," Newsom added.

"We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States," he noted.