2 girls killed while ‘subway surfing’ on New York train

Two girls were killed on top of a moving New York City subway train on Saturday, reportedly while "subway surfing."

A New York Police Department spokesperson said the victims were discovered atop a Brooklyn-bound J train, adding that their ages have not yet been confirmed.

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow described the incident as a tragedy and warned of the fatal risks of "subway surfing," in which individuals ride on top of moving trains.

"It's heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game," Crichlow said in a statement.

"Parents, teachers, and friends need to be clear with loved ones: getting on top of a subway car isn't 'surfing' — it's suicide," he added, noting that both the families and transit workers were deeply shaken.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also expressed condolences to the families of the two girls who died atop the train, calling the incident "a stark reminder of the dangers of subway surfing."