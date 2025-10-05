2 children killed, 2 others critically injured in Texas shooting

Law enforcement officials investigate a vehicle near the scene of a deadly shooting early Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in the Houston suburb of Angleton, Texas. (AP)

Two children aged four and 13 were killed, and two others remain in critical condition after a shooting at a truck stop near Angleton, in the US state of Texas, on Saturday.

The two other children, aged eight and nine, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.

"Investigators are collecting evidence and working to determine exactly what happened. All individuals believed to be involved have been detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation," the statement added.

No additional details have been released so far.