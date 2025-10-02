Colombian president calls flotilla detention 'international crime'; expels Israeli diplomats

President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of the entire Israeli diplomatic delegation from Colombia on Wednesday, a move triggered by the detention of two Colombian nationals aboard a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla's crew-an international effort that is trying to break a blockade and deliver aid to Gaza. According to a statement from the Global Movement to Gaza, the Israeli military detained the women after the flotilla reached a high-risk area 150 nautical miles (172 miles) off the coast.

"After reaching 150 nautical miles ... the maritime positioning of Israeli ships begins at 23:59 UTC (6.59 pm Colombia time)," said the statement, asserting that other flotillas have been "attacked or intercepted." It described it as "a violation of international law and the Geneva Accords."

Petro warned on the US social media company, X, that if the reports were true, it would constitute "a new international crime by Benjamin Netanyahu." He said that "the Free Trade Agreement with Israel is immediately denounced." Earlier this week, Petro expressed his desire to suspend the deal with Israel.

While Petro had already severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024, his statement went further by ordering any remaining diplomatic representatives to leave Colombian territory immediately.

He indicated that the Foreign Ministry would file lawsuits, including in Israeli courts, and urged international lawyers to support the Colombian legal team.

The Israeli navy said the flotilla was approaching an active combat zone and violating a legal naval blockade. It said it requested the vessels to divert to the port of Ashdod and reiterated its offer to transfer any aid through established and verifiable channels to Gaza.