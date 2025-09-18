US State Department approves possible sale of Javelin missiles to Poland

The US State Department approved the possible sale of Javelin missile systems and related elements of logistics and program support to Poland, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The estimated cost is $780 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by upgrading its existing legacy Command Launch Units and increasing its defense inventory, thereby reinforcing its capability to protect Polish sovereign territory and improving its ability to meet NATO requirements," it said.

The principal contractors will be RTX Corporation in Arlington, Virginia; and Lockheed Martin in Tucson, Arizona.

The agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale Thursday.