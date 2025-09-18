Turkish aviation firm tests turbofan engine TF6000 at TEKNOFEST

Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI) Engine Industries (TEI) tested its turbofan engine TF6000 at the country's premier tech and aviation event, TEKNOFEST, on Wednesday.



TEI introduced its homegrown aviation engines at TEKNOFEST 2025, including the TF6000, which was designed, developed, manufactured, and operated domestically.

The five-day event opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday under the organization of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu serves as its global communications partner.

Besides ongoing ground tests, it was publicly operated for the first time at the national mobile test brake setup at the festival site.

It was stated that the engine will continue to be operated every day throughout the festival.

Mahmut Aksit, the head of TEI, said the engine showcased at the event is an actual engine designed for unmanned aerial vehicles such as Türkiye's Anka 3.

He further explained that the engine has an afterburner version, the TF10000, with a thrust level of 10,000 or higher, and that it will be used for larger aircraft such as Türkiye's Kizilelma.

TEI would like to put forward its technical capability and technological level at TEKNOFEST, Aksit told Anadolu.

He expressed gratitude to the TEI team for a long journey in technology development, saying the company had to work hard to produce these engines.





- PRODUCING FOR TURKISH AIRCRAFT

The TF6000 is currently in the testing phase, maturation testing, and preparing for flight, but the TF10000 in this series is the top priority at the moment, Aksit said.

This is because Türkiye's aircraft need an afterburner, a motor capable of reaching higher speeds, he added.

He said the TF6000 will be able to fly on platforms that do not require an afterburner, but the TF10000 is the version of this engine with an afterburner added.

"Afterburner means a burner at the rear. With the afterburner, we are increasing the power of our TF6000 engine to the 10,000-pound thrust class. This is also roughly equivalent in horsepower," he said.





