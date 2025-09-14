UTAH GOVERNOR SAYS CHARLIE KIRK KILLERS PARTNER COOPERATING WITH INVESTIGATORS

People attend a vigil for Charlie Kirk at Western Trails Ranch on September 13, 2025 in Morristown, Arizona. (AFP Photo)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed Sunday that the suspect in conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's killing lived with a transgender partner who is cooperating with investigators.

Speaking on CNN, Cox said the roommate was "a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female" who has been "incredibly cooperative" with authorities. The governor emphasized the partner "had no idea that this was happening, and is working with investigators right now."

Authorities identified the suspect on Friday as Utah native Tyler Robinson, who allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday while addressing students at the university in Orem, approximately 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Cox said statements about Robinson's alleged political motivations that it is "very clear" that the killer was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology" came from "people around him, from his family members and friends."

He said he would share similar information regardless of political affiliation: "If this was...a radicalized MAGA (Make America Great Again) person, I would be saying that as well."

Regarding Robinson's views on Kirk, Cox said the suspect had discussed the commentator with family members but was simply "not a fan."

Cox noted that official charges will be filed Tuesday and more evidence will become available then.

Also speaking to ABC News, Cox said Robinson has not yet admitted to the charges. He added, however, that everyone around Robinson is cooperating, saying: "I think that's...very important."